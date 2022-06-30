66-unit rental development planned near Marysville Falls

Kimberley City Council approved a development variance permit and a development permit to allow for construction of a 66 unit residential rental development near Marysville Falls, between the falls and Purcell Golf course. The development includes a mix of townhouses, some with basement suites, and apartments.

The variance will allow for a setback change for the eaves of the 10-unit apartment building.

There have been several developments planned for this particular property, the latest being a seniors and supportive housing development, which never came to fruition.

In total the development would supply 12 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units, and 36 three-bedroom units.

“This one is moving along,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “The developers are anxious to get going.”

Overall, this proposal would provide much needed rental housing and density within close proximity to amenities, services, and schools, said a planning department report.

