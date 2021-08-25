B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan announce introduction of proof of vaccination records that will be needed by Sept. 13 for entry to restaurants, fitness and other group indoor events, at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

698 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. Wednesday, masks are back

Two more senior care outbreaks, one additional death

B.C. recorded another 698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with more than four out of five new infections continuing to be found in people not fully vaccinated.

While infections have been spreading, notably in the Interior Health and Fraser Health regions, hospital admissions due to coronavirus have crept up more slowly. As of Aug. 25 there were 139 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19-related conditions, up one in the past 24 hours, and 75 in intensive care, down one from Tuesday. There has been one new death recorded, in the Fraser health region.

There are now 14 active outbreaks in the health care system, with new ones identified at Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna and Brock Fahrni assisted living centre in Vancouver. The latest infection results come on the first day of B.C.’s return to mandatory masks in indoor public areas.

As of Aug. 25, 83.5% of eligible people aged 12 and up have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76.5 per cent having received a second dose. Public health officials continue to urge people to register and receive a vaccine, proof of which will be required for entry to restaurants, pubs, indoor sports events and fitness centres starting Sept. 13.

To register for vaccination, see this website.

The new and active cases by health region are:

• 203 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,294 active

• 129 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,347 active

• 252 new cases in Interior Health, 1,911 active

• 45 new cases in Northern Health, 322 active

• 69 new cases in Island Health, 470 active

