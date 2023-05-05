Due to the potential danger that may arise from flooding an evacuation order has been issued. (RDKB)

Due to the potential danger that may arise from flooding an evacuation order has been issued. (RDKB)

7 Grand Forks properties put on evacuation alert due to flooding

The regional district issued the alert Friday afternoon

An evacuation alert has been issued for seven properties in the Grand Forks area due to the potential flooding of the Granby Kettle River.

The Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary issued the alert at 4 p.m., Friday, for zone #84, Grand Forks on the northeast side of the Granby Kettle River.

The affected properties are those between 7419-7551, it is estimated that 15 people have been put on alert.

At this time residents are not required to evacuate, however, people resident or present within the areas identified above are requested to prepare to leave the area with very short notice.

This alert may be followed by an immediate order to evacuate should conditions worsen.

READ MORE: 10 rural properties evacuated as Grand Forks flooding imminent

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking NewsGrand ForksNews

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford couple speaks out after large group smashes vehicles on their property

Just Posted

RDEK setting up sandbag filling stations around the region. Black Press file.
RDEK setting up self-fill sandbag stations as Flood Watch issued for E. Kootenay

Photo from L-R: School District 6, East Kootenay Child Care Resource and Referral, Kimberley Independent School, WorkBC Cranbrook, College of the Rockies, Purcell Preschool + Daycare, Summit Community Services Society. SD6 photo.
Early Childhood Educator Information sessions held in Kimberley

The colour of your house can help control interior temperatures. EK Climate Hub file
EK Climate Hub offers home renovation advice

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick at the 2023 State of the City, presented by the Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce. Paul Rodgers photo.
Mayor McCormick responds to questions about McDonald’s at State of the City