7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

There are seven new cases of COVID-19 being reported in the Interior Health region overnight, bringing the total in the health authority since the start of the pandemic to 741.

There are currently 87 active cases that are in isolation.

No one is in hospital.

Interior Health is reporting no additional exposures in schools.

Across the province there are an additional 272 cases of COVID-19, with one death and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

There has been a community outbreak declared at Suncor’s Firebag oil sands project, 120 km northeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the second time an Alberta oil industry facility has dealt with coronavirus as workers travel in and out to B.C. and other locations.

Dr. Albert De Villiers, chief medical health officer for Interior Health said the health authority has seen an increase in cases as the province moves through the second wave of COVID-19.

“This rise in cases is reflected across B.C. and it is important we all do our part to reduce the risk of further exposures in our communities,” he stated. “The Provincial Health Officer has issued a new order on household visitors, which means households cannot have more than six people of any age visit at one time. The order applies to all gatherings – indoor and outdoor – hosted at households, such as a Halloween or large dinner party, celebration of life, wedding or baby shower.”

De Villiers went on to say while the restrictions pose challenges, everyone is being asked to celebrate Halloween in an alternative way.

