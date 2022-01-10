One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

One of the puppies rescued from a trailer in Vancouver by the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA)

7 puppies found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions in Vancouver trailer

1 puppy will need repeat bloodwork, BC SPCA says

The BC SPCA is asking the public for financial aid as it seeks to take care of seven puppies who were found living in “deplorable” conditions.

“The puppies were discovered in a trailer running loose with no visible food or water,” said Jodi Dunlop, manager at the BC SPCA Vancouver. “When they arrived they were lethargic and clearly had been living in an unsanitary home.”

All seven puppies have received veterinary care and were found to be underweight and had parasites. Two of the puppies required emergency medical care because they were dehydrated, not eating and anemic.

Those two puppies had an ultrasound and bloodwork done and received 48 hours of IV fluids. One of them will need repeat bloodwork while all seven puppies need vaccines, deworming and spaying or neutering.

“These little pups are adorable,” Dunlop said. “Once they are all feeling better they are going to make great family members.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAPetsSPCA

Previous story
BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes
Next story
Hiker rescues dog from jaws of a wolf in attack on southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A snowcat shuttles skiers to the top of Kimberley Alpine Resort, past the snow-covered Northstar Quad lift, that the resort has said will be out of commission for the duration of the season due to the fire, which RCMP has now confirmed to be the result of an act of arson. Paul Rodgers photo.
KAR responds to arson confirmation, says Northstar quad will be down all year

The Kimberley Gymnastics Society is working towards rebuilding, after a fire gutted their club's home on Warren Ave. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Gymnastics Society begins looking at how to rebuild after devastating fire

The fire that destroyed the lift hut of Kimberley Alpine Resort's main chairlift, now believed by the RCMP to be caused by an act of arson. KAR file.
Fire that damaged Kimberley ski hill’s chair lift deemed arson: RCMP

As snow piles up and the storms keep rolling in, some people are taking it out on city snow removal staff in “unacceptable” ways, Mayor Don McCormick says. Bulletin file
Police called after Kimberley grader operator verbally abused