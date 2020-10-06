(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 being reported by Interior Health since Oct. 5. This brings the total number of cases in the health authority region since the start of the pandemic to 556.

There are currently 25 active cases in isolation in the region.

Two people are in hospital. Seven cases are linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna, which was declared on Sept. 25.

In the province, there are 102 new cases and two deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

That brings the province’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 9,841, while the death toll is now at 244. There are 1,384 active cases and 3,089 people under public health monitoring. Of the 71 people in hospital with the virus, 16 are in ICU.

The province has not had any new community or health-care facility outbreaks.

