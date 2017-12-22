8th Annual Turkey Runoff

Orienteering snowshoe race hosted by the Kootenay Orienteering Club and Get Outside BC

On Saturday, December 30 the Kootenay Orienteering Club, in collaboration with Get Outside BC, will be running the eighth annual Turkey Run Off.

“If you’re feeling like burning off those pesky Christmas calories, come out for a snowshoe run through the woods,” said organizer, Toni Kitto. “It’s great opportunity for a family outing to explore the wonderful resource of Lois Creek trails.”

The event will consist of an orienteering showshoe race, a map, a weiner roast, hot chocolate and prizes, says Kitto.

“We will fire the metaphorical starting gun at 10 o’clock, enter to Lois Creek at the Lindsay Park Entrance at the end of Trail or Nelson Streets,” Kitto explained. “Participants should be prepared to run along snow covered trails and have lots of fun!”

Pre-register by Dec 29th and save $5 per person. All ages are welcome; the cost is $10 for those 16 and under and $15 for those who areolder. For more information and to register go to www.kootenayorienteering.com

