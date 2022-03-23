A participant at a rally for old-growth forest conservation outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 14.(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A participant at a rally for old-growth forest conservation outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 14.(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

90 scientists ask feds to protect carbon-rich old forests in upcoming climate plan

Canada is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s remaining old-growth forests

Ninety scientists have written the federal government asking it to ensure old-growth forests are protected in its upcoming greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan.

The group includes some of the top climate and forest researchers in Canada and the U.S., including Suzanne Simard, who discovered how trees in a forest communicate with each other.

It points out Canada is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s remaining old-growth forests, which store up to 50 per cent more carbon than young forests.

But it says Canada is cutting those stands too quickly, releasing greenhouse gases and making forests less resilient to wildfires.

It also asks the government to do a better job accounting for greenhouse gases released by the forestry industry.

The letter comes days before the federal Liberals are expected to release their plan for how Canada will meet its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province braces for shrinking forest industry, new lands ministry

Climate changeforestryScience

Previous story
B.C.’s capital considering voluntary Indigenous reconciliation tax for property owners
Next story
Mom struggles as arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Just Posted

Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital serves patients from across the Kootenay Boundary region. Photo: Interiorhealth.ca
No overnight stays at Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital, says Interior Health

Despite a crushing end to the third round of the KIJHL playoffs, the Kimberley Dynamiters have a lot to look back on and be proud of this season. Photo courtesy of Tyler Harper - Nelson Star.
Double overtime loss ends Kimberley Dynamiters’ run at Teck Cup

Image courtesy Tamara Cartwright
Weekly candlelight vigils for Ukraine add borscht, perogies

Rebecca Gidney, executive director of Kootenai Community Centre Society, poses with Lisa and Karl Folvik, owners of Kootenay Euro Shop. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need