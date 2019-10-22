There is a lot of building going on in Kimberley this year, including this multi=plex on Rotary Drive. Carolyn Grant file.

A banner year for building permits in Kimberley

Permits valued at over $27 million at end of September

At the end of September, cumulative values of building permits in Kimberley, year to date, sit at $27,696,326. That’s up considerably from 2108, when the value was just over $11 million, and from 2017, when it was just over $10 million.

“We had $15 million in all of 2018,” said Mayor Don McCormick.

He says the exciting part about it, is that it’s very broad based development.

“We have permits for single family builds, multi-unit, renovations, commercial building and even some light industrial in Marysville.”

There are two light industrial projects in Marysville, one being a cannabis production project and the other a ten-unit light industrial lease complex.

“We’ve needed one of those for forever,” McCormick said.

Part of the new Kimberley Save On building is on these numbers as well, he says.

RELATED: Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On

RELATED: Development permit approved for vacant lot in Marysville

“But it’s broad-based investment in the community,” he said. “When people have confidence in a community, you see investment. This is broad-based. It’s sustainable.”

McCormick says when huge numbers were seen in permit values in the early 2000s, it was all resort build out.

“Resort build out was happening as Kimberley’s population was going down. This is more sustainable because it has commensurate steady growth in population. It’s pretty exciting.”


