A change in the weather is coming, says Mainroad

Light snow is expected to begin Friday. Please exercise caution travelling.

Mainroad Communications has issued a weather update stating that the the stable weather system we’ve been experiencing over the last couple of weeks is about to change. Light, intermittent snowfall is expected to start early Friday morning and linger for the next several days. Accumulations are forecasted to be light and mostly focused in the North/South corridor along Highway 93/95. Some snowfall east to the Alberta border is possible over the weekend as well. Temperatures are expected to hover in the -2C to -7C range with conditions conducive to the formation of frost and black ice.

Gusty winds are possible later in the weekend.

Mainroad crews will be pre-treating highways with anti-icing liquid prior to the start of the snowfall. This tends to attract wildlife so motorists should exercise caution and watch for equipment working.

Even an apparently clear highway can hide an icy corner or bridge deck as conditions change rapidly, so please slow down and be prepared for slippery conditions. Don’t be caught unaware.

Holiday travelers are reminded before heading out, please check DriveBC including conditions from one region to another. This system is expected to remain in the area for about a week before temperatures drop considerably over the Christmas holiday. Also please allow some extra time in your travel plans.

Mainroad’s 24 hour communications centre will pass on any of your observations and concerns to their crews. Call the hotline at 1-800-665-4929.

