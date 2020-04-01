Pictured above — back row, left to right: Ineke Rhebergen, Levi Leyenhorst, Jelisa Paridaen, Kayla Pannell, Sophia Bianchi. Front row, left to right: Shana Lindsay, Laura Reyburn, Steph Sobczak, Katie Hoffman, Melissa Ackison

A Message From East Kootenay Regional Hospital ER Staff

Please Continue to Stay Home and Practice Social Distancing

Pictured above — back row, left to right: Ineke Rhebergen, Levi Leyenhorst, Jelisa Paridaen, Kayla Pannell, Sophia Bianchi. Front row, left to right: Shana Lindsay, Laura Reyburn, Steph Sobczak, Katie Hoffman, Melissa Ackison

Cranbrook’s front line health care workers are encouraging local residents to continue practicing social distancing and stay at home to help flatten the curve of this pandemic.

The goal of this is to prevent a surge in patients with COVID-19 needing care.

This echoes the message from Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s provincial health officer who is urging British Columbians to stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

“Staying away from others is the only way to keep people from getting the disease since we know that COVID-19 can be spread by people who have no symptoms,” said Dr. Sophia Bianchi, ER Physician at East Kootenay Regional Hospital. “Some people could get seriously ill from this virus and if a large number of people become ill at the same time our health care resources could potentially be overwhelmed as we are seeing in other places.”

Dr. Bianchi suggests staying home except for essential errands such as grocery shopping once per week. She also recommends avoiding public places, staying at least two metres apart from other people if you go out for a walk, and visiting with friends virtually instead of in person.

“Our community has been so supportive and we thank everyone for doing their part to slow the spread of this virus despite the hardships it is causing,” Dr. Bianchi said.

The hospital staff are grateful for the donations already received from the community. The safety goggles worn by the nurses, doctors and allied health staff pictured above were donated by Chris Caron of Finning Canada who also donated a number of gloves and N95 masks to the ER department.

The hospital has also received a number of donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the College of the Rockies, Home Depot, Monarch, Bavarian Home Hardware and Kimberley Building Supplies, Canadian Tire and Cloverdale paint.

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating an increased demand for PPE worldwide many hospitals are urgently trying to increase their supply so that their front line workers can be adequately protected. One of the most critical pieces of protective equipment is a special type of disposable mask called an N95 mask; these masks filter out the virus and help prevent the wearer from being exposed.

N95 masks are also worn by carpenters and construction workers to filter out hazardous particles in the air. If any local businesses or individuals have supplies of PPE including N95 masks, gloves, goggles, face shields or surgical masks that they can donate please visit www.maskaherobc.ca for contact information.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Just Posted

A Message From East Kootenay Regional Hospital ER Staff

Please Continue to Stay Home and Practice Social Distancing

Kimberley Food Recovery Depot very busy

Shannon Duncan, coordinator of the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot, and a… Continue reading

6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes the Kootenays

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout parts of B.C. and Alberta

Police investigate break in at Kimberley rock, gem, crystal supplier

RCMP investigating a break and enter into a Kimberley rock, gem, and… Continue reading

College of the Rockies distributes over 75,000 items of PPE to local healthcare workers

Cranbrook, Kimberley and Gold Creek campuses donated their supplies from health and first aid programs

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read