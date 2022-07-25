A number of new fire starts in Cranbrook zone over weekend; all lightning caused

There were six new fire starts in the Cranbrook zone over July 23 to 24, 2022, says Fire Information Officer Kim Wright from the Southeast Fire Centre.

All of those fires were lightning caused, detected and actioned immediately, and all are under one hectare. Four are under control, one is being held and one is out of the control though still less than a hectare. That fire, N10730 is at Bonner Mountain in the Dewar Creek area, and is listed at .09 hectares.

The fire on the southside of St. Mary Lake Road, about 11 k southwest of Kimberley is listed as under control.

Wright says the hazard in the East Kootenay region is a mixed bag. There is one are of extreme hazard west of Elkford. South of Cranbrook a storm dropped a significant amount of rain and that area is listed as low. The rest of the zone is listed as moderate to high hazard.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

Follow the latest wildfire news:

• Twitter at: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

• Facebook at: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

READ: Fire activity picking up in Southeast

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter