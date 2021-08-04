A successful, smaller Motor Mountain Nationals Car Show

A smaller, shorter version of the annual car show was held in Kimberley. The full two day event will return next year. Karen Cetinski photo. A smaller, shorter version of the annual car show was held in Kimberley. The full two day event will return next year. Karen Cetinski photo. A smaller, shorter version of the annual car show was held in Kimberley. The full two day event will return next year. Karen Cetinski photo. A smaller, shorter version of the annual car show was held in Kimberley. The full two day event will return next year. Karen Cetinski photo. Karen Cetinski of Rocky Mountain Event Planners.

It was a much smaller Motor Mountain Nationals in Kimberley this year, but nonetheless the 5th annual car show was held, scaled down to a Cruise In, rather than a two day event, due to smoke, heat and Covid-19.

The plan had always been to have a much scaled down event this year, because of uncertainty over when Covid-19 restrictions would ease.

Organizer Karen Cetinski of Rocky Mountain Event Planners says it was a smaller event, with a more community feel, but still successful.

“Registrants were not charged a fee for entering and were told they could leave anytime due to heat, but they are tough and stayed til 2 p.m.,” she said. “A couple of clubs from Creston and Nelson did cancel due to heat for cars and drivers. But 50 plus cars were in attendance, all in all this was a very successful event and everyone enjoyed a small community event with more of a personal touch.

“Thank you to The Rock’n in the Rockies, who always supports these car shows and were there with approximately 14 cars, great job! Our community sponsors this year, were amazing as always. BIG thank you to Mark Creek Market, Grubstake, Buritto Grill, Stoke Market, Save On Foods, Kootenay Shade Works for their big tent, Mountain Grass Bistro, Damn Good Coffee and Bahara Healing Jewellery. Our BBQ was hosted by Chris Van Moll as he sweated it out for 3 long hours, cheers. Michelle Beaudin and Kendra Dennis were socializing selling 50/50 tickets and Raffle tickets. Pat T won the 50/50 of $132.50 and Oreen won the Raffle basket. Thank you to Teri and Rolf for set up/tear down, moving cars around! Sweetlegs by Katrina, Damn Good Coffee and Bahara Jewlery were vendors.”

Cetinski plans to return to the full two day event next year.

