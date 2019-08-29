Abandoned cat brought into Kootenay SPCA with broken sternum

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.

The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch is seeking the public’s help with raising $1,455 for a stray cat staff have named Claude, who came to the SPCA with a number of health issues including a broken sternum.

Claude not only has a broken sternum, but also suffers from hyperthyroidism and dental disease, which makes it painful for him to eat. Claude will need daily medication to manage his overactive thyroid along with surgery to remove his diseased teeth.

READ MORE: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

“Claude came into the shelter as a stray and his owners never came forward to claim him,” says SPCA East Kootenay branch manager Christy King. “We can tell this guy was once well loved, because his is super affectionate and friendly. Claude loves to hang back and relax, lazily playing with toys and accepting ear and chin scratches.”

Claude has had bloodwork and X-rays to confirm the sternum injury and make sure that he’s a good candidate for surgery, says King.

READ MORE: Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

His tests, examination, surgery, daily care and medication will cost $1,455. He will spend at least three months recovering in SPCA care before being ready to go up for adoption.

If you can help Claude and other animals in need at the East Kootenay SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 3339 Hwy 3 & 95, Cranbrook, 250.426.6751.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

 

Claude the cat was brought into the BC SPCA East Kootenay branch as a stray. He suffers from a broken sternum, hyperthyroid disease and severe dental disease. The branch needs to raise $1,455 for Claude’s recovery. (BC SPCA East Kootenay file)

