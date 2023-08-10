Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games still accepting volunteers

Event runs from Aug. 22 to 26 at venues in and around Abbotsford

The Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games are less than two weeks away and organizers have stated there are still several volunteer positions that are available to be filled.

A total of 1,200 volunteers is the goal for the event, which runs at venues in and around Abbotsford from Aug. 22 to 26.

Three examples of volunteer positions with spots available include:

Medical volunteers – first responders, sport venue first aid and physiotherapists to work in the Games Medical Centre.

Logistic volunteers – responsible for transport, set up and take down tables/tents/chairs/signage/supplies at event sites. Lifting is required.

Hosts – at the centre of the action at our event venues supporting participants, other volunteers and fans.

There is a pop up volunteer recruitment event happening today (Aug. 10) at Highstreet Shopping Centre from 4 to 7 p.m. outside the movie theatre. Those interested can meet some of the 55-Plus BC Games team, learn more about volunteer opportunities and sign up.

The 55-Plus BC Games will have 23 sports plus special events, including the opening ceremonies and accreditation, with which volunteers can get involved.

It all kicks off with the opening ceremonies, which are scheduled to occur at Rotary Stadium on Aug. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit 55plusbcgames.org/abbotsford2023.

