B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

  • May. 25, 2018 12:00 p.m.
  • News

An Abbotsford teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Henry Kang, 50, is an Abbotsford resident and teacher at Robert Bateman and W. J. Mouat secondary schools.

Const. Jody Thomas of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said police began their investigation in January of this year after receiving an allegation of sexual assault involving Kang.

Thomas said specific details are not being released, as the two alleged victims were youths at the time of the incidents.

She said other potential victims are encouraged to contact the APD as soon as possible.

Kang’s next court date is scheduled sometime in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Abbotsford school district’s superintendent, Kevin Godden, released a statement just before noon Friday.

He said the district received a complaint about Kang in January, 2018 and it was immediately reported to local police. Godden says Kang was placed on leave while the investigation was underway.

“The district has procedures in place for swift and appropriate action when serious allegations of this nature are brought to our attention, and these procedures were properly enacted in this case,” he said. “We are deeply concerned about these allegations, and will continue to cooperate with the Abbotsford Police Department and Crown as this matter is investigated.”

The statement continues: “We want to emphasize that the safety of our students is our top priority. Every day we commit to providing safe and caring learning environments for all of our students, and we will continue to ensure that this is the case in all of our schools.”

Citing the case against Kang before the courts, Godden said the district will not comment further.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Watch: Grizzly bear, cub spotted at Trickle Creek Golf Course
Next story
Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

Just Posted

Watch: Grizzly bear, cub spotted at Trickle Creek Golf Course

A grizzly bear and her cub were spotted this afternoon at Trickle… Continue reading

Live 5-2-1-0 Playbox installed at Rotary Park

The Playbox is filled with toys and activities encouraging families to get outside and be active.

Some light at the end of the tunnel for driver examiner shortage

As Sparwood student readies petition, ICBC has two new examiners in training

MacKay Contracting awarded contract for construction of Norton Ave.

Kimberley City Council has approved a contract with Barrie Mackay Contracting Ltd.… Continue reading

Sportsnet to film Strongman Classic for national broadcast

One of the centrepiece events of Cranbrook’s summer festival — Sam Steele… Continue reading

WATCH: City of Kimberley Public Works Day

The City of Kimberley celebrated the 58th year of National Public Works… Continue reading

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Kootenay writer wins national book prize

Full Curl by Dave Butler has won the 2018 Arthur Ellis Award for Best First Crime Novel.

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Most Read