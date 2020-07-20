Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young is on life support following an incident that occurred in Nelson on Thursday, July 16. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has identified Const. Allan Young as the officer who is on life support following an incident in Nelson last Thursday (July 13).

Sgt. Judy Bird said Young is a 20-year member of the APD and previously served in Toronto.

He has mainly been a patrol officer in Abbotsford, but spent five years intermittently working in drug investigations, Bird said.

The Nelson Police Department said on Sunday that Young, 55, was off duty on Thursday when he approached a 26-year-old man who was causing a disturbance in the 600 block of Baker Street.

RELATED: Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

An altercation occurred, resulting in Young being taken to hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the specifics of the incident, including what injuries Young suffered.

The 26-year-old man was arrested. His name has not yet been released.

Bird said Young has been surrounded by his family – including his daughter and his wife – as well as fellow officers as he remains on life support. He is not expected to survive.

Chief Mike Serr said Young will be missed.

“Allan treated everyone with kindness and respect. He always had time for a laugh and a joke. Everyone that met Allan would walk away happier,” Serr said.

“Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn’t do to help. Allan had a zest for life that was unparalleled with a dedication and passion for policing and the Abbotsford Police Department.”

Serr thanked first responders, medical staff and civilians who assisted, and continue to assist, Young and his family.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordNelsonPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anxiety high as Canadian schools prepare for students from COVID-ravaged U.S.
Next story
‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Just Posted

Interior Health reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’

2020 Kimberley Horror Fest and film contest to be held virtually

One of Kimberley’s fondest annual events, Horror Fest will not be having… Continue reading

Kimberley going ahead with Terry Fox Run on September 20

There will be no mass start this year

Significant amount of drugs taken off Cranbrook streets

RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs last week, and arrested four… Continue reading

World O’ Words: Welcome to the dictionary, ‘Irregardless!’

Language hawks are all a-chatter these days with the news that “irregardless” has been added to the dictionary.

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Most Read