Above-average temperatures, thunderstorms hit Kootenays

A ridge of high pressure brought an exceptionally strong warm air mass to British Columbia, and although Cranbrook hasn’t yet broken any temperature records, like places like Cash Creek, Quinton, Kelowna, Squamish and Trail, temperatures are noticeably higher than average.

On Tuesday, May 15 Cranbrook saw a high of 28 C. The record for this day, set back in 1924, is higher at 31.7 C, but Tuesday’s temperature is about eight degrees above normal for this time of year.

Lisa Erven, meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada said that the significant air mass is not just affecting one community or another, but is covering western North America and even into the western prairies.

“In terms of the weather forecast going forward we do have today and tomorrow with that fairly hot air mass but then that ridge of high pressure is going to be moving eastwards,” said Erven. “So we will see a significant drop in temperature as we go into Thursday, Friday upwards of ten degrees lower than we’re going to experience in the next day or two here.”

The forecast called for a 40 to 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday evening through Thursday morning with some accompanying precipitation. This could impact flooding in other parts of the province that are already dealing with flooding. In the Kootenays, Boundary, Arrow Lakes, Elk Valley and Okanagan Valley regions, 20 to 40 millimetres of rain could fall.

Erven detailed three main factors that contribute to potential spring time flooding —the amount of snow accumulated in alpine, how fast temperature warms up during the transition from winter to summer and significant rainfall events.

“We basically stayed fairly cold through the province through much of April but then once May came along the switch really flipped into these above-normal temperatures for several weeks on end,” Erven said. “So we have seen deterioration of the snowpack over these last two weeks and that has contributed to the swollen rivers.”

There are currently no flood alerts in the rivers around Cranbrook, although in the Kootenays as a whole, there is significant risk of flooding in the Slocan River, Salmo River, and Moyie River, plus other tributary river systems throughout the region.

Previous story
Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Just Posted

UPDATED: Hwy 3 west of Creston remains closed due to mudslide

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry, but commuters could see wait times

Police expecting busy long weekend

RCMP will have a presence at Lake Koocanusa to be on the lookout for bad behaviour

Kimberley Nordic Club concerned about state of parking lot

This parking lot is shameful, says KNC President.

UPDATE: Fire and emergency personnel on the scene of structure fire in Kimberley

House is at corner of Boundary and Deer Park.

RDEK monitoring flood conditions as melt continues

On the heels of another warm week followed by a thunderstorm system,… Continue reading

Watch: Tour of the Kimberley SunMine

An exclusive look at Kimberley’s award-winning SunMine

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

Search efforts ramp up for missing B.C. dad last seen 2 days ago

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

Fatalities reported in Texas school shooting

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Prices at the pump spike as long weekend brings out Canadian drivers

Motorists in many parts of Canada are expected to see rising gasoline prices as they fire up their vehicles for road adventures on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Most Read