Accident Friday morning involving school bus, sand truck; no injuries reported

There was a multi-car fender bender on Halpin Street this morning (March 2) at approximately 8:20 a.m. One vehicle involved was a school bus, another a city sand truck and several private vehicles.

There were no injuries reported.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says that there were four students on the bus at the time of the accident, but no injuries were reported.

A driver of one of the vehicles, whose vehicle received minor damage, says he came down the hill shortly after the initial accident occurred, tried to brake and couldn’t stop. He slid into a vehicle already stopped.

The hill was cleared by about 10 a.m.

 

