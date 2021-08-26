There are currently 14 cases of COVID-19 being reported in Kimberley as per latest BCDC data.

According to latest data from BCDC, Kimberley has 14 cases of COVID-19

81 per cent of Kimberley residents have received one dose of vaccine, and 73 per cent have received two

COVID-19 cases are rising in the Kootenays. The latest data from the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control is for the week of August 15 to 21, 2021. There have been sharp jumps in some Local Health Areas, including Nelson, where there are now 153 reported cases; Creston with 56; and Cranbrook with 56.

Kimberley’s numbers are relatively low at 14, but that is still up from a week ago when there were 10.

According to BCDC data, 81 per cent of Kimberley residents have received one dose of vaccine, and 73 per cent have received two. Only 57 per cent of Creston residents have received two doses.

Cranbrook has 67 per cent of residents having two doses of the vaccine and Nelson 63 per cent.

Residents are reminded that the mask mandate for indoor spaces has been reinstated, as well as other public health orders limiting gathering sizes.

