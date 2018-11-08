President Donald Trump speaks to CNN journalist Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Accosting Acosta: will president pay political price for banning CNN reporter?

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dramatic White House expulsion of Attorney General Jeff Sessions may be getting all the attention, but there was another one that some consider just as important: the banning of journalist Jim Acosta.

The CNN reporter’s credentials were pulled Wednesday after his testy news-conference exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Acosta had been holding the microphone, trying to ask a follow-up question, while the president was calling on a different reporter.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims he put his hands on a young intern as he tried to prevent her from taking back the microphone, an assertion Acosta calls a “lie.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association is denouncing the decision to bar Acosta, calling it unacceptable and disproportionate to the purported offence.

In Canada, it’s a different system.

Reporters don’t get routine access to the Prime Minister’s Office, but media credentials to access Parliament Hill are managed by the National Press Gallery, not the PMO.

Related: Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

Related: B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
FortisBC pleas with customers to reduce natural gas usage
Next story
Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Just Posted

Sad Clowns And Hillbillies

John Mellencamp and his band rock Cranbrook

Regional Midget Ice take 3 of 4 points over weekend

For the Bulletin East Kootenay Regional Midget Ice were in action this… Continue reading

Kimberley Nature Park Society AGM

For the Bulletin The Kimberley Nature Park Society will be holding its… Continue reading

John Mellancamp in Cranbrook

John Mellancamp was in fine voice at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook… Continue reading

Restaurant celebrates 50 years of serving Kimberley

Chicken delight opened in 1968, followed by Mary’s Kitchen and now Bear’s Eatery.

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for 1st time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

B.C. church bell to toll again in memory of First World War

Public invited to help ring the bell 100 times to mark 100 years since the armistice was signed

B.C. premier squares off with Liberal leader in electoral reform debate

Premier John Horgan will debate in favour of reform, while Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will make the case for keeping the current system

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Most Read