Active COVID-19 cases down to three in Fernie cluster

No new cases have been identified, with the total staying at 97 linked to the cluster

The community cluster in the Fernie local health area has dropped to only three active cases according to the most recent update from Interior Health (IH).

There were no new cases reported since the previous update on Friday Feb. 5.

Since being declared on Jan. 27, 97 cases have been linked to the cluster. 94 have recovered. The three active cases remain in isolation.

Fernie Mayor Ange Qualizza said that it was a job well done, but there was still work ahead.

“I am so thankful for the community’s efforts in rallying to bring the numbers down, but now is not the time to let up our guard. It is tempting over the long weekend to take a break from restrictions, but we remain vulnerable. Remember to connect with family and friends virtually on Family Day.”

Qualizza said the cluster was a wake-up call for Fernie. The 97 cases identified in the local health area since January 1 is almost double the count of COVID-19 cases in the area for the whole of 2020.

“This has been a real awakening for Fernie, seeing how quickly the situation can change, and how each of us plays a role in the safety of everyone else. We’ll get through this by remembering we’re all in this together,” she said.

“It’s more important than ever to keep it up, hold tight, and work to keep our community safe. It’s been a long haul, so please check in on yourself, and if you are able, check in on neighbours and friends virtually. If you or someone you know needs help, please check our local COVID-19 web page to find resources available.”

According to IH, most of the transmission related to the Fernie community cluster occurred at social events and gatherings.

The next update on the cluster is due on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: ‘Kudos to our community’: Fernie cluster numbers headed in right direction

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca

Coronavirus