Advance voting up in Kootenay-Columbia, nationally as federal election looms

Advance voting was underway at the Seniors Centre in Cranbrook over the weekend. Trevor Crawley photo.

Advance turnout is up across the country as well as in Kootenay-Columbia, according to Elections Canada, which released estimated figures on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Nationally, an estimated 5.78 million voters have cast ballots in advance polling, while an estimated 27,330 voters in Kootenay-Columbia have already headed to the polls.

That’s up from approximately 19,856 ballots that were cast in advance voting in Kootenay-Columbia last federal election.

Advance voting was held at polling stations across the country from Sept. 10-13. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot has already passed.

Approximately 4.8 million ballots were cast in advance voting across the country in 2019.

Last election, Kootenay-Columbia’s population at 112, 354, with 93,002 eligible electors, according to Elections Canada.

Voters are set to head to the general election polls on Sept. 20th. Specific polling locations can be found on the Elections Canada website.



