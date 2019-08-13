‘Aggressive’ emu on the loose on Vancouver Island now safe at nearby farm

An emu made a break for it this morning on Chemainus Road. (Photo submitted)

Police don’t normally have to deal with this type of escapee.

On Tuesday morning, North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP front line officers located an emu on Chemainus Road that had escaped from a nearby farm.

The emu was no slouch, at five-feet seven inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. It was quickly determined to be a safety concern for passing motorists, pedestrians and residents.

Officers blocked traffic on Chemainus Road in both directions for about 30 minutes while attempting to calm and safely handle the emu while Coastal Animal Control was called to the scene.

The emu was agitated and aggressive toward officers. That led to a joint approach plan with Coastal Animal Control officers in order to minimize the risk of injury to the emu, the public, motorists, and the officers.

In consultation with Coastal Animal Control officers, it was decided utilizing a Conducted Energy Weapon might be the best course of action to gain control of the agitated animal. It was subsequently discharged and the emu was secured by officers, and transported to a nearby farm at the owner’s request.

The emu appeared to be uninjured from the incident.

“Our primary concern is always safety, not only to the public and to our officers, but also to animals,” noted Staff Sgt. Chris Swain.

”We are pleased that officers were able to maintain public safety while using as little force as necessary towards the aggressive emu to ensure its safe return to a nearby farm.”

