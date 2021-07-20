Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada announces dozens of U.S. routes as border restrictions ease

55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries

Air Canada is adding dozens of routes to the United States as part of its summer schedule, with the change coming after the federal government loosened border restrictions Monday.

The airline says the 55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries.

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada with relaxed testing measures and without mandatory hotel quarantines as of Aug. 9.

The additional flights are at airports in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

The airline says its regular onboard services for things like food will resume on trans-border flights that are longer than two hours.

Air Canada says its schedule is still subject to change based on changes in the pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Air CanadaCoronavirus

