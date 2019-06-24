An Air Canada Airbus A320-200 plane taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Air Canada flight forced to turn back to YVR on single engine

Airline says planes are designed to fly on one engine, after aircraft suffered engine problem

An engine shutdown is being blamed for an Air Canada flight to Alaska being forced to return to Vancouver on the weekend.

The airline says the Airbus A320 had left Vancouver for Anchorage when it encountered a problem with one of its engines.

The plane turned around and landed safely in Vancouver where passengers were put on another plane.

Air Canada says planes are designed to fly on one engine and pilots are trained for such situations.

There were 112 people on the flight.

READ MORE: Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

The airline says the plane was taken out of service for maintenance.

The Canadian Press

