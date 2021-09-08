Air Canada increasing flights at Castlegar airport

Flights from the West Kootenay Regional Airport to Vancouver now available five days a week

Air Canada Express is flying Dash 8-Q400 aircraft out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

Air Canada is increasing service to the West Kootenay Regional Airport with two additional weekly flights to and from Vancouver starting Sept. 8.

Air Canada Express flights are now available on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday for afternoon travel on Dash 8-Q400 aircraft which seats 78 passengers.

“Additional flights with Air Canada is exciting news for West Kootenay travellers who are looking for better options tailored to travel needs,” says Castlegar Mayor Kirk Duff.

“As the regional airport, we are committed to returning service to what it was before the pandemic and this announcement brings us one step closer.”

Air Canada resumed flights out of Castlegar’s airport on June 28 after suspending the service early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

