WestJet passengers on route to Penticton were stopped short due to ‘uncontrollable weather’ and diverted back to Calgary, where they will spend the night. (Black Press file)

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Passengers on a WestJet flight on Monday faced an unexpected change when their flight almost landed in Penticton to only be diverted back to Calgary – twice.

According to WestJet officials, flight 3281 was diverted because of “uncontrollable weather,” and after an overnight stay in Calgary, passengers would be flown to Kelowna in the morning and finally bused to Penticton.

READ MORE: Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

“We basically almost landed in Penticton – we tried to land twice, and we saw the ground and it looked like we were going to land and we turned around and came all the way back to Calgary,” said passenger Shayda John.

For John, one of many left stranded in Calgary, this was not the best way to end a holiday.

Since yesterday, she has been in and out of airports trying to make it home from vacation in Mexico. To make matters worse, she already spent last night in Calgary due to a layover.

“We’re tired, we have no more clothing that’s clean, and we have no more money to spend [on hotels],” she said.

She estimates about 100 passengers were affected.

READ MORE: Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly man killed in two-vehicle Highway 1 crash
Next story
United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Just Posted

City of Kimberley finalizes sale of SunMine to Teck

After nearly two years of planning, Teck now officially owns the Kimberley… Continue reading

Truck fire causes closure of Highway at Wardner-Fort Steele Road

No injuries were reported and the fire has been extinguished.

Farm life: back to life, back to reality

Happy 2020, everyone. I hope you all had a great holiday season… Continue reading

Early bird registration for 2020 Wasa Triathlon ends January 15

Register now to get the best rates of the season.

‘Anything Goes’ sets sail at Key City Theatre

The ship is on the seas, and you can be part of… Continue reading

GALLERY: Kimberley Dynamiters vs. Golden Rockets

The team won one, lost one over the past weekend in two away games.

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Elderly man killed in two-vehicle Highway 1 crash

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

Trump disregards Canada, allies with killing of Iranian general: ex-ambassador

Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike

Canada Revenue Agency’s tax call centres get a D on business group’s report card

Nearly half the 200 test calls couldn’t be completed

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Hall of Famer, Stanley Cup winners among Montreal Canadiens to visit in Nelson

The Habs alumni team will take part in a charity game

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

Most Read