Air Canada to end flights between Cranbrook and Calgary

Air Canada will be discontinuing regional flights between Cranbrook and Calgary effective April 29.

Air Canada will be discontinuing regional flights between Cranbrook and Calgary effective April 29.

A statement from the airline con Thursday confirmed that flights between Cranbrook and YVR will continue to be operated two times daily with two 78-seat Q-400 aircraft, and these flights are schedule to connect to flights at the YVR hub.

“Air Canada’s regional flights in Western Canada will be operated exclusively by Jazz as part of our new agreement, and the smaller aircraft currently flying from Cranbrook-Calgary are being phased out of the regional fleet in Western Canada as we begin modernizing the regional fleet,” the statement read.

“We review all of our routes on a regular basis, and our scheduling decisions are commercially based.”

“We had to make a difficult decision, as the Cranbrook-Calgary route did not perform at a level that would make commercial sense for us to continue operating. The factors we look at include demand between the two cities, the connections being made at the hub, aircraft availability, overall profitability, and in this case, whether the market could sustain a larger aircraft (with the Beech aircraft being phased out as we begin modernizing the fleet) among other economic factors.

“We will contact any affected customers booked on the Cranbrook-Calgary flights after April 29 to offer options.”

