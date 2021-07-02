Air tankers responding to wildfire near Kimberley

Resources from the Southeast Fire Centre are responding to a wildfire that flared up 10 kilometres west of Kimberley on Friday afternoon.

Wildfire smoke, which is visible from the Marysville community, can been seen in the Bootleg area.

Air tankers, a helicopter and 23 firefighters on the ground with two water tenders are responding to the fire, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

Ground crew are working to create a safe access in order to put down hose lay, while air tankers are dropping fire retardant. Once retardant is deployed, helicopters will follow up with bucketing operations.

The fire is suspected to be lightning-caused.