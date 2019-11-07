Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

(Pixabay)

Short-term rental company Airbnb has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax, according to a statement released Thursday.

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax and $9.2 million in municipal and regional district tax from October 2018 to September 2019. The PST total adds up to nearly twice the $16 million the province was expecting.

The money is a result of a tax agreement between the province and Airbnb that the company collect eight per cent in PST and up to three per cent in municipal and regional district tax. Of the municipal and regional sales tax, $3.5 million went to Tourism Vancouver while the remaining $5.7 million was distributed around the province.

Airbnb said around 500,000 people stayed at its Vancouver rentals in 2018, with two million guests in total around the province.

In a statement, the company’s public policy manager Alexandra Dagg said they “commend the provincial government for their smart and progressive approach on this issue.”

