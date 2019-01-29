Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

An Albertan man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a B.C. woman.

The body of 24-year-old June Rose, of Burnaby, was found in the early evening of Jan. 22 inside a home in Bassano, roughly 150 kilometres east of Calgary.

It was not clear why Rose was in the town.

Bassano RCMP said in a news release Monday that Chase Leland Hehr, 36, of Medicine Hat, was set to appear in provincial court in Brookswood on Wednesday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal
Next story
2 years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

Just Posted

No deer to be translocated from Kimberley this year

The Urban Deer Advisory Committee had recommended 40 mule deer be translocated.

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based WHL franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons in the Kootenay

Civic Centre concession broken into again.

The concession at the Kimberley Civic Centre was broken into again over… Continue reading

Dynamiters win lone weekend game in double overtime

Highlights: Nitros win 2-1 in OT against Fernie https://t.co/emeO2CGiUn pic.twitter.com/GLaR7X8IHQ— Josh Lockhart… Continue reading

Kootenay Ice owners, WHL brass in town to address media

Ron Robinson, Greg Fettes and Matt Cockell will be in Cranbrook to hold a special media availability

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

Most Read