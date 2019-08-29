(Pexels)

Alberta man rejected from babysitting jobs files human rights complaints against parents

Man claims he was being discriminated against because he himself had no children

A legal group wants complaints thrown out from an Edmonton man who claims parents discriminated against him when they didn’t hire him as a babysitter.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has written to the Alberta Human Rights Commission on behalf of two parents it is representing.

The centre says a mother posted a Kijiji ad looking for someone to look after her three kids before school and asked one respondent if he had any children.

The mother hired someone else and the man, named James Cyrynowski, complained to the human rights commission that he was being discriminated against based on family status.

ALSO READ: Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The centre says a single father of two got a complaint from the same person claiming he was being discriminated against based on age and gender when the job was cancelled.

The justice centre says parents should have the right to choose who looks after their children and ask any questions they want of potential candidates.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: No disruption to start of school year after small fire at Selkirk

Just Posted

BREAKING: Polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

UPDATE: No disruption to start of school year after small fire at Selkirk

Kimberley Fire Department on scene of electrical fire at Selkirk Secondary SchoolThe fire possibly went out on its own, crews continuing to monitor the situation, says Fire Chief

Seed Saving Workshop comes to Kimberley on Friday

Kimberley, BC – Seed saving is an age old method that allows… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves development permit for new Save On Foods building

The construction of the new building will take place over three separate phases.

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Abandoned cat brought into Kootenay SPCA with broken sternum

The East Kootenay SPCA branch is seeking help to cover $1,455 in medical bills for Claude the cat.

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

College of the Rockies prepares for new academic year

Jumpstart and Community Showcase events help kick-off the semester this Thursday

Kootenay-Columbia Tory candidate opens campaign office

Three sitting MPs join Rob Morrison for campaign office opening in Cranbrook

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Most Read