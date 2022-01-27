Alberta Minister of Finance Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase

Vote was 87 per cent in favour of a four-year deal

Alberta’s nurses have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

The vote was 87 per cent in favour of a four-year deal that includes a 4.25 per cent pay bump over the course of the contract.

Heather Smith, president of the United Nurses of Alberta, calls it a fair deal for her members and for the public.

The vote closes the book on what the union has termed some of the most contentious and bruising negotiations in its history.

Premier Jason Kenney’s government had been seeking wage cuts and other contract rollbacks from nurses, arguing that Alberta’s nurses were paid more than those in other jurisdictions and that a tight budget required concessions.

At one point, Finance Minister Travis Toews suggested nurses were putting their needs ahead of their patients’ by pushing to resume collective bargaining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta registered nurses to vote on four-year deal with pay hike of 4.25 per cent

Healthnurse

Previous story
Majority of shipping containers that fell off MV Zim Kingston still missing
Next story
B.C. announces $4.2M to expand free, low-cost counselling services at 49 organizations

Just Posted

Kootenay COVID-19 numbers between Jan. 16-22, per the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Hundreds of COVID-19 cases identified in Cranbrook this month: BC CDC

One conservation method would be to limit lawn and garden watering to twice a week rather than even odd days. Black Press file.
City of Kimberley looking to update water conservation plan

Executive Chef Rusty and Brewer Jordon recently took part in the Lake Louise Invitational Ice Carving competition, bringing home the People’s Choice Award last weekend. (Heid Out/Facebook file)
Heid Out chef, brewer bring home people’s choice award at Lake Louise ice carving competition

The Cranbrook Disc Golf Club's winter putting league is back in a new venue, New Dawn Place, Cranbrook's indoor sports dome. Paul Rodgers photo.
Cranbrook disc golf club’s winter putting league finds new home in soccer dome