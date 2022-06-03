This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirms province’s first monkeypox case

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that an adult has tested positive for the rare disease that can cause fevers, aches and rashes.

She also says monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

Monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

She says the first person in the province to test positive for the disease had close contact with a known case outside the province.

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases in the province and Toronto Public Health says that a man in his 40s is the second confirmed case in the city.

RELATED: WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

Health

Previous story
Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form second majority government
Next story
Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

Just Posted

Alderbash return from hiatus for their first show in a long time, and they're doing it for a good cause raising funds for Angel Flight East Kootenay. Photo courtesy Alderbash Facebook.
Alderbash return for Angel Flight fundraiser concert at Whiskey Jacks

Her Honour Jane Austin (right) B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, visits the St. Eugene Church with Sophie Pierre, former Aq’am Chief, Wednesday, June 1. (Photo courtesy Rachel Rilkoff)
Reconciliation a theme of Lt. Governor’s Kootenay visit

Bowen Byram during his WHL days. Cranbrook Townsman photo
Oilers Avalanche series has an East Kootenay connection

Bailey Repp, Wildsight, communications specialist in an ancient inland temperate rainforest in the Seymour River in October, 2021. (Eddie Petryshen / Wildsight)
Wildsight receives funding for rainforest and caribou conservation project