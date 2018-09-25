All candidates forum at McKim

Forum to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all candidates forum for Council, Mayoral and School Trustees on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at McKim Middle School.

The forum gives the public the opportunity to hear platforms from each candidate for Mayor, Council and School District 6 Trustees.

At a Regular Council Meeting on Monday Mayor Don McCormick thanked Council for all of the work that has been completed during the four year term that will come to an end on election day, Saturday, October 20, 2018.

“I would like to recognize this Council and all of the great work they have done,” said McCormick. “This is the first four year term and it has been a pleasure to work with Council over this time.”

He also congratulated all of the new candidates running in the Municipal Election.

“I want to congratulate you all and wish you the best of luck,” he said.

The election will take place at Centennial Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. On general voting day Kimberley residents will elect one candidate for the position of Mayor, six candidates for the postition of Councillor and three School Trustee candidates.

The City of Kimberley will be using the most recent Provincial list of voters as the list of registered resident voters. If you are registered to vote in the next Provincial election your name will automatically appear on the City’s list. To check the Elections B.C. website to confirm you are registered visit elections.bc.ca/register-to-vote.

