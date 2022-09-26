All candidates forum at McKim School October 3

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all candidates forum on October 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McKim School auditorium. Doors open to public at 6 pm. Prior to the event, questions can be submitted in writing to the Chamber (manager@kimberleychamber.com) or dropped off at the Chamber office (Visitor Centre building). Written questions will also be accepted at the event.

As Mayor Don McCormick is running unopposed this forum will focus on council and school board candidates.

Some questions will be provided to the candidates in advance.

City Council candidates will be given the opportunity to make an opening statement. Questions will be addressed to City Council candidates who will be given an opportunity to respond. There will also be a process for rebuttals / responses.

School trustees will also be included in the forum but a slightly different format. Trustee candidates will go at the start of the event. The candidates will be provided with a period of time to present an opening statement and respond to any or all of the three questions provided in advance.

Written questions can be sent in advance to the Chamber or brought to the meeting.

Election 2022