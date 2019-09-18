All open burning prohibitions to be rescinded in the Southeast Fire Centre

As of Wednesday, September 18, there are no longer any open burning prohibitions in place throughout the Southeast Fire Centre.

After a fire season that was a real relief compared to the two previous years, the Ministry of Natural Resource Operations has lifted all burning prohibitions in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Effective at noon (Pacific time) on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, Category 3 open fires will once again be permitted in the Invermere, Cranbrook and Boundary fire zones throughout the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

Anyone planning to conduct an open burn in the Southeast Fire Centre must do the following:

* Before starting a burn, check the local venting index online: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting

The venting index must be “good” on the day the fire is lit, and “good” or “fair” on the following day.

* Follow the Ministry of Environment’s Open Burning and Smoke Control Regulations: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-pollution/smoke-burning/regulations/openburningregulation

* Use safe burning practices: create a fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material. Never leave a fire unattended and make sure the fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

* Meet all equipment requirements for either a Category 2 or Category 3 burn.

* Anyone planning to conduct a Category 3 burn must obtain an active burn registration number ahead of time (at no charge) by calling 1 888 797-1717. Burn registration numbers are entered in the Open Fire Tracking System, which allows the BC Wildfire Service to track open burning activity throughout B.C.

* Check with local authorities (e.g., fire department, municipality or regional district) for any local restrictions, bylaws or regulations.

The Southeast Fire Centre encompasses the area extending from the United States border in the south to Mica Dam in the north, and from the Okanagan Highlands or Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east. The Southeast Fire Centre includes the Selkirk and Rocky Mountain natural resource districts.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.