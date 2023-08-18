All Saints, Kimberley United churches to celebrate history, shared ministry

All Saints Anglican and Kimberley United churches will celebrate their over 100 year history in Kimberley as well as their first full year as a combined ministry on September 2 and 3. Paul Rodgers photo.

SUBMITTED

On September 2 and 3, All Saints Anglican and Kimberley United churches will be celebrating over one hundred years of worship and service in Kimberley, as well as their first year as a combined congregation.

Kimberley United and All Saints Anglican came together as a Shared Ministry in 2022. Both have had a longtime presence in Kimberley, with All Saints tracing its beginnings to 1925, and Kimberley United, to 1911.

Both congregations had churches built in the 1920s by community members. Before that, clergy would arrive on horseback from Cranbrook. In the beginning, budgets included upkeep of the clergy’s horse; now the budget includes a line for a smartphone and live-streaming equipment. How times have changed!

In 1946, the Fire Bell was acquired by All Saints from the Kimberley Fire Fighting volunteers. While it hung in the bell tower on Leadenhall St until 2022, it is being restored, and will soon reside in front of the Kimberley Shared Ministry church.

In 1958, it took 36 United church leaders to conduct Sunday School for the 438 children at locations throughout the community. Both congregations supported and attended summer camps for youth at Edwards Lake and Rock Lake. Perhaps you were a camper at one of them: please drop by and share your story!

Music has always been a big part of church services, with junior and senior choirs, and talented organists. Christmas Cantatas have brought the community together for many years. Our first Lessons and Carols service (with a Christmas feast afterward) as a Shared Ministry in 2022 carries on a similar tradition.

READ MORE: Covenanting service held for Rev. Alwin Maben at Kimberley Shared Ministry

And the fundraisers – bazaars, teas, pub nights, apple pies, cookie walks, and more – all have provided funds to keep the churches’ work in the community going. Did you know that over the years, funds have been raised to sponsor refugees, subsidise school breakfast and lunch programs, and support the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank? All this is in addition to the money sent to national and international projects such as digging water wells in Kenya, earthquake disaster relief, etc. throughout the world.

The Kimberley Shared Ministry is proud of its combined history in Kimberley — God has been so good! — and though the pews aren’t as full as they were in the 1920s, KSM continues to maintain its support of vital programs in the community, as well as opening its doors every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for worship and fellowship to any and all seekers, babies to 100-year-old pluses, and taking ‘’church’’ to the Pines and Gardenview monthly.

On September 2 from 12:00-4:00, EVERYONE is invited to celebrate with us at the Kimberley Shared Ministry church at 10 Boundary Street with cake and beverages. Take a trip down memory lane while viewing memorabilia in the upper hall, share your memories, and/or watch a video presentation of interviews with elders in the sanctuary. At 4:00, there will be a musical presentation in the sanctuary.

On Sunday, September 3, at 10:00 there will be an ‘old-fashioned’ service with former ministers taking part in a service, which will progress through the years up to the present. Join us! We look forward to welcoming you!