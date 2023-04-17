RCMP investigating alleged student threat at Castlegar’s high school

Classes were open at Stanley Humphries Secondary on Monday

Castlegar’s high school is open following an alleged social media threat made by a student.

RCMP said the threat level to Stanley Humphries Secondary School students and staff was considered low.

The student who made the alleged threat of violence Sunday evening and their parents have already been contacted by police.

These incidents are taken very seriously as the safety of our citizens is a priority, said Sgt. Monty Taylor in a statement.

RCMP and Victim Services are also offering support as needed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.