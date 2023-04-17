RCMP say an alleged threat from a student was made against Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary School. Photo: John Boivin

RCMP say an alleged threat from a student was made against Castlegar’s Stanley Humphries Secondary School. Photo: John Boivin

RCMP investigating alleged student threat at Castlegar’s high school

Classes were open at Stanley Humphries Secondary on Monday

Castlegar’s high school is open following an alleged social media threat made by a student.

RCMP said the threat level to Stanley Humphries Secondary School students and staff was considered low.

The student who made the alleged threat of violence Sunday evening and their parents have already been contacted by police.

These incidents are taken very seriously as the safety of our citizens is a priority, said Sgt. Monty Taylor in a statement.

RCMP and Victim Services are also offering support as needed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Next story
Fox News case judge announces trial delay, gives no reason

Just Posted

The Free Press file
Elk Valley RCMP use road block, spike belt to stop vehicle near Fernie

Derek Stuart, pictured here coaching the Dynamiters in game six of the KIJHL Teck Cup Finals, said he can’t put into words how proud he is of this season’s team, following their Teck Cup win, and silver medal finish at the Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament. Paul Rodgers file.
‘I’ll never forget this team’: Nitros coach reflects on 2022/23 season

An avalanche hazard warning sign is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Avalanche near Invermere claims life of snowmobiler

This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keystone, Urs Flueeler, file
Teck controlling shareholder calls Glencore bid the wrong one at the wrong time