Alzheimer Awareness Campaign builds support, understanding for Kimberley residents living with dementia

The campaign will officially launch on January 8, 2018.

January is national Alzheimer Awareness Month and Kimberley residents will be asked to join a national awareness campaign to challenge public perceptions of what it means to live with dementia.

Ben Rawluk from the Alzheimer Society of BC says that this 2018 campaign aims to convert judgement into compassion and assumptions into understanding so that people with dementia feel supported in the local community.

“Dementia is one of the country’s most pressing health issues,” said Rawluk. “The Society offers a variety of assistance to area families and other caregivers, such as the First Link Dementia Help Line.”

The help line can be reached at 1-800-936-6033.

The regional Alzheimer Resource Centre, says Rawluk, can connect residents to support groups, including ones that can be accessed by telephone, educational seminars and workshops, and programs that help people live well with dementia. The Society also provides useful resources for health care professionals.

For more information visit www.alzheimer.ca.

