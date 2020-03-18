An evolving list of Kimberley businesses impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

The Kimberley Platzl is a little quieter than usual lately. Around the world and here at home, businesses are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jesse Heinrichs photo.

The Kimberley Bulletin is working with local businesses to keep our public updated with how they’ve been impacted, and what changes, closures and adjustments have been made. Here is the list, which is being updated continually. If your business has been impacted and you’d like to be added to this list, please contact paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin.com or call 250-427-5333 ext. 1292.

Restaurants/Pubs/Cafés/Food

Overtime Beer Works: Closed to public until further notice, cans are available for free delivery, daily, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Kimberley Elks: Closed indefinitely, food is available for pick-up by calling +1 (250) 520-0108. Menu is available on Facebook.

The Shed: Closed as per interior health.

Pedal & Tap: Dining room is open with reduced seating to recommended social distancing – “we measured and everything,” said the Pedal & Tap. They are also doing free delivery, as well as pickup. And to combat low morale, they will have pasta night specials for dine-in, delivery, and takout while supplies lasts.

Green door/ J2 Ranch’s Local Meat Shop: Closed, with delivery still available. Limited stock, call or text (250) 602-9076

Stonefire Pizzeria: Open for take-out and delivery. Hours of operations are 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. The Woodfire oven is still burning hot.

Stoke: Open for delivery.

Our Place: Open for business, constantly following health and safety guidelines.

Kimberley City Bakery: Open on March 18, permanently closed afterwards.

Sullivan Pub: Open daily, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., for takeout. Pick-up will be done through liquor store drive through. Call (250) 427-5516 to place an order.

Sullivan Liquor Store: Open Daily, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Nest: Open for delivery. 778-481-5125

Meat Matters (The old Cliff’s Meats): Storefront is closed but orders may be placed by calling (250) 427-0048. Payment can be made over the phone, and then picked up or delivered.

Health and Wellness

Kimberley Family Dental: Limited office hours and will only be seeing patients on an emergency basis.

Lavish Hair and Beauty Bar: Accepting pre-booked guests only.

Kimberley Vision Care: closed until further notice. For emergencies please contact the East Kootenay Reginal Hospital.

Fitbox Crosstraining: Closed until further notice.

Gym 67: Remains open with increased safety measures.

Irie Bodywyrks: closed until further notice, but Irie Source Essentials is still open to online orders at www.iriesource.com

Retail

Real Deals Home Décor: Modified hours, open 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Bootleg Bike co.: Running regular business hours and staff as of March 18. Subject to change.

The Moody Bee: Closed until further notice.

Home Hardware: Open, increased safety measures in place.

Blackdog Cycle & Ski: Open for delivery and pickup for skis and bikes.

Art and Recreation

Center 64: Closed until further notice.

Spirit Rock Climbing Center: Temporarily closed. All active memberships have been put on pause, and classes and events will be rescheduled to a later date if possible.

Knitty Gritty: Closed until further notice. In the meantime, they are working on setting up an online store so that products can be sent via mail.

Wine Works: Closed to public, but is open 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for phone calls and emails. Still available for orders at this time.

Other

NorthStar GM: Remains open, unchanged hours

BDO Canada LLP: closed temporarily

No Shorts Electronics: Open Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Also open Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.