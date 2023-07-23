Animal Food Bank desperate for Okanagan donations to support fire evacuees

Food donations can be dropped off at Total Pet in Kelowna or Kamloops

The Animal Food Bank is in desperate need of donations in the Okanagan.

Founder Nicole Frey says wildfire evacuations have increased demand in B.C., but shelves are looking empty.

“The need is in and around Cranbrook because of the St. Mary’s River fire. What we’ve found over the last three years is that it is better if we can send food in rather than gaining resources in small communities.”

Those wishing to help can donate pet food at Total Pet in Kelowna or Kamloops. Money can also be donated through a GoFundMe.

“There’s not mandated resources available in an evacuation situation for pets.”

Frey says it’s important to be prepared before an evacuation. She recommends having some pet food in a bag and some water ready to go in case of an emergency. It’s also important to have your pet’s vaccination records, because without it you could be turned away from shelters and boarding.

“Normally we would have a stockpile for the fires, but there’s none this year… We are lacking donations and that’s just the nature of the B.C. economy.”

Frey says when Alberta lit on fire, over 22,000 pounds of pet food was sent across the province.

“It was nice and quiet relatively for June, and then July was like, ‘you know what, hold my beer’… We started with Alberta, then Manitoba, and now it’s B.C.’s turn.”

Learn more about the Animal Food Bank and how you can help on their website.

