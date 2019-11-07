File photo

Animal remains near Hosmer trail sparks concern

Trail user described the remains as being left near the Trans Canada Trail, just outside Hosmer

A pile of disposed animal remains near a biking trail outside of Hosmer has sparked concern among local trail users.

A post on social media (Warning, link contains graphic images) by a local trail user warned other users of its whereabouts.

The post described the remains as being left near the Trans Canada Trail, just outside Hosmer, heading toward Sparwood.

The Conservation Officer Service advised that this concern was brought to their attention, but at this time they have no reason to believe it was a malicious act.

They encouraged anyone who witnessed the parts being disposed, or has information indicating a violation was committed, contact the Conservation Officer Service call centre at 1-877-952-7277.

Conservation officer Jeff Piwek said that there are circumstances where a person can lawfully dispose of wildlife parts by leaving them in a wilderness area. He explained that anyone doing so is advised to ensure they have harvested all edible portions and go to an area away from homes, businesses, or locations likely to be visited by outdoor enthusiasts.

He further explained that predators can be attracted to disposal sites and it is important to avoid creating a potential conflict.

Asked if these regulations are enforced, Piwek said it would depend on the specific event, but could be investigated as attracting dangerous wildlife. He said the same charges are considered when garbage or fruit trees are not managed appropriately.

In a wilderness area, he explained that the CO Service would need to be able to show a legitimate risk to public safety; for example, if the remains were left close to a popular trail, campground, etc.

Additionally, if the parts dumped were related to a commercial activity, either from a guide or meat-cutting business, it could be investigated as depositing business waste.

Piwek added that although there is potential for enforcement action, a situation like this is primarily an ethics issue.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

Just Posted

Round the Mountain donates to four outdoor community groups

Since 2011, RTM has donated over $100,000 to local outdoor initiatives.

Animal remains near Hosmer trail sparks concern

Trail user described the remains as being left near the Trans Canada Trail, just outside Hosmer

Kimberley Dynamiters extend Stuart’s contract

Head Coach and GM will stay on another four years

Kimberley School of Archery back up and running for 2019/20 season

Join the league every Tuesday and Thursday night at Marysville School

Kimberley girl fundraises for volunteer medical transport service

Brielle Waite raised $350 for Angel Flight East Kootenay using leaves for crafts sold at $7 apiece

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Most Read