Annual Christmas Eve Fire Department Santa Claus Tour gets green light

The annual Christmas Eve Santa Claus tour put on by the Kimberley Fire Department will take place this year, with social distancing measures in place. Bulletin file.

The City of Kimberley Fire Department has announced that the annual Christmas Eve Santa Claus tour is a go again this year.

In order to protect Santa Claus and his team of volunteers, the City has stressed the importance of ensuring proper social distancing protocols for the event and so he will unfortunately not be able to accept any treats along his journey this year.

“Although Santa and his helpers appreciate the treats they have received in the past, we have to encourage everyone to stay away from Santa’s sleigh at all times,” the City said in a press release issued Wednesday.

People will be able to keep track of Santa as he travels about town using the web-based app SANTAFD.APP, which works best on the Google Chrome internet browser.

The Kimberley Fire Department will also be posting regular updates about his tour on their Facebook page.

Santa’s route and approximate timing is as follows:

•Marysville: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

•Forest Crowne: 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

•Blarchmont: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

•Chapman Camp: 7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

•Downtown (including Halpin): 7:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.

•Townsite: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

•Ski Hill: 9 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.