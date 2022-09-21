Annual Fire Prevention Week open house scheduled for Sept. 29

The Kimberley Fire Department is hosting a Fire Prevention Open House on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate Fire Prevention Week’s 100th anniversary.

All are welcome to drop by Fire Station No. 1, located at 340 Spokane Street, to take part in numerous kid-friendly activities, meet Kimberley’s firefighters and enjoy a barbecue, which is by donation, with proceeds donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The theme for Fire Prevention Week 2022 is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” and promotes potentially life-saving messaging including:

•Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

•Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

•Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

•Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

•Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

As the biggest annual campaign at the National Fire Prevention Association, Fire Prevention Week seeks to educate people about the leading causes of home fires and ways they can better protect themselves and their loved ones.

Local fire departments play a key role in bringing Fire Prevention Week to life in their communities and spreading basic but critical fire safety messages.

