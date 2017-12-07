Annual Food Bank fundraiser at Selkirk Secondary

For almost 30 years, Selkirk Secondary has been supporting the Kimberley Food Bank with the annual Selkirk Food Bank Fundraiser.

The fundraiser is school-wide, meaning every student is encouraged to participate. Students receive a booklet of tickets and prizes are given out for the top selling class and student. There are also three cash prizes of $1000, $500 and $250, which will be given away at the Christmas Assembly on the last day of school before the holidays. Students who sell the winning tickets also receive a prize.

Selkirk Secretary, Shawna Migneault says that the school always does well with ticket sales, and they usually donate between $5000 to $6000 to the Food Bank every year.

“There are also five ‘mystery homes’,” explained Migneault. “Five different coupons go to homes in different areas of town, which is an incentive for students to go door to door and sell tickets. If a student sells to a mystery home, they receive $20. So far, two of the five mystery homes have been found.”

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is currently working on their Christmas Hamper program, which starts on Monday, Dec. 11.

The hampers include everything a family would need over Christmas from a turkey dinner to a little extra: milk, eggs, cheese, crackers, fresh vegetables and fruit. All of the food is purchased by the food bank.

The hampers also include gifts for children aged 0 to 18, which are donated through the Angel Tree Program.

The Angel Trees are set up at various locations in Kimberley. Each tree has a tag with the gender and age of a child, for whom you buy an appropriate gift (new and unwrapped) and return it to the tree.

The trees are set up until Thursday, Dec. 8 at the following locations: the Kimberley Dollar Store, Bavarian Home Hardware, RBC and Kootenay Savings, City Hall, Arrow and Axe, Rustic Hutch in Marysville and Walmart in Cranbook.

If you wish to make a donation or volunteer for the food bank call Heather Smith at 250.427.5522 or drop by their location at the Anglican Church. To find out more information or to purchase a ticket for Selkirk’s Food Bank Fundraiser, contact the school at 250.427.4827.