Annual inflation accelerates to 2.1 per cent

Fuelled by gasoline prices, Canada’s annual inflation accelerates to 2.1 per cent

The country’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 2.1 per cent last month to reach its highest mark in nearly a year, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

The November inflation reading followed a 1.4 per cent increase in consumer prices in October. Last month’s increase was driven by higher costs for gasoline and air transportation, compared with a year earlier.

The result means the annual pace of inflation has now surpassed the Bank of Canada’s ideal target of two per cent following a two-year low of one per cent in June.

The central bank scrutinizes inflation data ahead of its interest-rate decisions. It’s scheduled to make an announcement next month.

Inflation has remained below two per cent for almost all of 2017 and the rate hasn’t been as high as 2.1 per cent since last January.

The report shows that pump prices delivered a major lift to last month’s overall inflation number after rising 19.6 per cent compared with the year before.

Related: U.S. tax cuts: Fiscal pros weigh in on how Canada should respond

Excluding gasoline, November’s inflation rate was 1.5 per cent, an increase from 1.3 per cent in October.

Two of the Bank of Canada’s three preferred measures of core inflation, designed to look through the noise of more-volatile items like gasoline, strengthened last month.

CPI-trim rose to 1.8 per cent from 1.5 per cent and CPI-median reached 1.9 per cent compared to 1.7 per cent in October, while CPI-common cooled to 1.5 per cent from 1.6 per cent.

By region, annual inflation was higher in every province last month with Manitoba, at 3.2 per cent, and Saskatchewan, at 3.7 per cent, seeing the biggest changes.

Statistics Canada also released data Thursday that showed retail sales expanded 1.5 per cent in October, thanks to a boost in new car sales.

Retail sales were up in every province, with higher numbers in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. accounting for the bulk of the increase, the agency said.

Related: Change to CPP death benefit panned as insufficient to cover funeral costs

The report showed that retail e-commerce sales increased 19.4 per cent in October, compared to a year earlier. However, it accounts for just 2.6 per cent of overall retail sales.

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released
Next story
South Korea fires warning shots after North soldier defects

Just Posted

8th Annual Turkey Runoff

Orienteering snowshoe race hosted by the Kootenay Orienteering Club and Get Outside BC

Kimberley Artisan Market raises $2000 for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

By Corey Bullock… Continue reading

Alpine Canada looking for volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the 2018 ski racing season at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Alzheimer Awareness Campaign builds support, understanding for Kimberley residents living with dementia

The campaign will officially launch on January 8, 2018.

Grater Good donates $1000 to Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

Robin Dixon from the Grater Good presents a cheque for $1000 to… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

RCMP investigating distribution of hate literature late at night

VIDEO: Police surprise drivers with gifts instead of tickets

As part of the Delta department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

Canada’s run of Olympic women’s hockey gold in hands of 23 named to team

3 goaltenders, 6 defencemen and 14 forwards will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea

Most Read