Flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been detained in Yantai, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Lee/Pool Photo via AP

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been detained in Yantai, China.

The department says officials have provided consular services to the person in custody.

It said in an email statement on Friday that it could not release any other details about the Canadian’s detention because of provisions of the Privacy Act.

Global Affairs would not comment on whether the detention is related to the detention by Chinese police of seven foreign teachers and nine foreign students on drug allegations in eastern China.

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests.

Xuzhou is about 600 kilometres from Yantai, where the Canadian was detained.

The British embassy said Friday it is providing consular assistance to four British citizens who were among those arrested.

Police said one foreigner in the drug allegations case was criminally detained and the other suspects were held in administrative detention.

Police did not say where the teachers worked, but the Education First language school expressed regret for a drug-related incident and said it is co-operating with authorities.

Education First said in an email to The Canadian Press that it could not confirm the nationalities of those facing alleged drug offences.

The school said in a statement on social media that classes have not been affected at its four English-language centres in Xuzhou. It pledged to improve the management and supervision of its foreign teachers to make sure they understand and obey Chinese laws.

READ MORE: Officials warned China, India could use communities in Canada to advance agendas

– With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices
Next story
Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

Just Posted

New Coordinator for Healthy Kimberley’s Food Recovery Project

Shannon Grey Duncan will take over for Kandice Mueller at the Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

Classic moto group returns to Kimberley for JulyFest weekend

Indian Moto Riders Group to roll through Kimberley, raise funds for community.

Save On Foods donates to Kimberley community groups

Save On Foods recently donated over $2,000 to Food Bank and Military Ames.

St. Eugene hosts 2019 ISPS Handa Canadian Blind Championship

Blind and partially sighted golfers from all around the world are in Cranbrook for the championships

Cranbrook Fire dept., RCMP attend early morning fire

The Cranbrook Fire Department and RCMP were called to the scene of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

Xuzhou city police told The Associated Press three Chinese people were also detained in the alleged drug arrests

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

Whitecaps’ spiral continues with 3-0 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver has one win in last 10 MLS games

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Most Read