Another good year for building in Kimberley

Council received the 2020 building report at their regular meeting last Monday, January 11, and it indicates that it was another strong year.

“It was another good year,” said Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock. “not quite as much as the year before which was exceptional.”

Pollock also said that it remains busy for his department indicating that the city is heading into another good year.

“This is a key indicator of investment,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “New building means new money in fees, permits and incremental taxes. It’s an important indicator for the community.”

There were 56 new dwellings built in 2020, compared to 83 in 2019 and 37 in 2018.

“I’m amazed at how much building there has been through COVID,” said Coun. Sandra Roberts.

McCormick said that with real estate sales staying strong throughout the Kootenays, the challenge is going to continue to be supply, not just of homes to sell, but land to build on.

